MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject after, they said, a man was stabbed in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the stabbing occurred near 101 W. Flagler St., at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a scooter on its side and a blood smear in the middle of the walkway.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who is in his 50s, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Authorities have not released a description of the subject, who remains at large.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

A section of the roadway is closed off as police begin their investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.