MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject after, they said, a man was fatally stabbed in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the stabbing occurred near 101 W. Flagler St., at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News cameras captured a scooter on its side and a blood smear in the middle of the walkway.

Paramedics rushed the victim, who was in his 50s, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Unfortunately, officials said, the man later succumbed to his injuries.

“We did receive the call in reference to an altercation that took place and unfortunately, one male has been confirmed deceased at this time,” said Miami Police Officer Rafael Horta.

Authorities have not released a description of the subject.

“The suspect is at large, and our homicide detectives are currently working an active police investigation,” said Horta.

A witness told 7News he believes the irate subject hopped on a bus and took off. He said the incident was a scary sight to see.

“At the moment, when the guy first passed by, who was acting irate, he was making slurs like he wanted to do some bodily harm to somebody. He kept saying ‘No one’s going to [expletive] mess with me, basically making it seem like he’s the toughest guy around, angry with the world,” said the witness.

Witness Adrian Ramos said he has seen the victim and his assailant acting violent and arguing before.

“I saw a couple of locals arguing earlier, and I offered to, maybe, defuse the situation. There wasn’t much really to defuse. It was a bit of a toggle going on, and after that guys, the rest, you know, as what happened, I don’t have much more than that,” said Ramos.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

A section of the roadway is closed off as police begin their investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

