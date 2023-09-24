MIAMI (WSVN) - A brawl near the Ferris wheel behind Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound, police said

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene following multiple calls about a stabbing, just before 3:40 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said first responders arrived at the popular downtown outdoor mall to find the 26-year-old victim sitting in a car with a stab wound near the shoulder.

Paramedics transported the bandaged patient to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

Cameras captured a trail of trickling blood stretching down the block as officers spoke to several people in the group that witnessed the incident unfold.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. As of Sunday evening, they have not specified whether or not they have located the subject involved.

