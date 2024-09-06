MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after he was reportedly spotted holding a rifle on the balcony of a condominium unit in South Beach, leading to a SWAT standoff.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to several reports from neighbors of a man who was allegedly pointing a rifle outside of a unit at 1200 West Ave., just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Area resident Kelly Kobielush spoke with 7News.

“An individual on a balcony with what appeared to be a rifle, pointing as if he was going to shoot somebody,” she said.

Investigators said the man was waving a rifle around.

“He was outside on his balcony pointing the firearm, not only at adjacent condo units, but also at people passing by,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

The ensuing chaos caused the whole area to shut down.

SWAT team officers in tactical gear rolled into the area in armored vehicles.

At around 5 p.m., police negotiators were attempting to make contact with the gun-wielding man in an effort to talk him off the balcony.

7Skyforce hovered above a marked police SUV. An officer in the back seat seen wearing headphones was apparently trying to reach the man.

Skyforce shows a police drone that enabled officers to look at one balcony after another to determine where the man was located.

“Then I’d just seen the police lifting drones up, more cops coming in and out,” said witness Rico Woo.

People in the area were unable to get into their homes.

“Worried for the person, you know, what led to this person to do this,” said a woman who lives in the area.

“It’s [made me feel] a little shaken up, yeah, ’cause it’s weird, it’s very close to home,” said Kobielush.

Police said that once negotiators got in contact with the man, they were able to de-escalate the situation, thankfully convincing him to surrender without any struggle.

Cellphone video recorded by Woo shows a man in a white tank top being escorted into a police cruiser outside the condominium building at around 6:20 p.m.

Police believe the man was going through a mental health crisis.

“Due to his state of mind at this current moment, we’re further assessing the situation,” said Bess. “However, most likely, he will be Baker Acted.”

Officers shut down traffic on West Avenue from 11th to 13th streets, while westbound traffic from Alton Court between 11th and 13th streets was restricted due to the police activity. The roadways have since reopened.

As of late Friday night, it remains unclear whether or not the man will be facing any charges.

