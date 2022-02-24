NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after he fled on foot from a stolen car along a South Florida interstate.

Miami-Dade Police spotted the stolen vehicle on Interstate 95, near Northwest 119th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

When they tried to approach the driver, investigators said, he ditched the car and took off on foot.

Officers quickly tackled him and took him into custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called out to treat the subject for a cut on the hand.

