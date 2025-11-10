HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family got the scare of their life when a car tire went loose on the Turnpike and crashed into their windshield.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Alex Quint said the scare happened after a Saturday night outing as he and his family were heading home.

Video, taken by the family and shared with 7News, shows a tire flying in the air and then careening into their front windshield.

“What happened?” a woman is heard saying in Spanish in the video.

“The tire was flying, got into the hood, and after the hood, just hit the windshield pretty much, and by miracle we’re still here alive,” said Quint.

Quint showed 7News the damage to his car during daylight. He lifted a cover he had put on, revealing a cracked windshield.

The family says they were out at the mall Saturday night for a family outing and on the way home, mayhem struck.

“On our way back home, we were coming on the Turnpike coming south and that’s when everything happened.”

He says a car in front of them hit the tire on the turnpike and sent it flying into their car.

“This morning when I woke up and I came outside and I saw this, that’s when I realized that we got so lucky,” said Quint.

The tire scare left shards of glass covering the seats and floorboards inside their car.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue crews showed up to help the family following the incident.

Quint says his family who was inside the car with him were scared.

His son, Kevin, is on the autism spectrum and has epilepsy. He says his son’s strength through his struggles inspired him through this difficult moment.

“This boy has been our master, our example to keep moving forward and no matter what we have to keep it up and keep going. So honestly i’m not afraid to get out and get on the road,” said Quint.

Quint says despite the scary moment on the road, he will keep thinking positive and moving forward.

“This is life. We have to keep moving forward. We have to keep living our life,” he said.

Other than being understandably freaked out and aside from a few minor cuts, Alex says he and his family turned out OK.

