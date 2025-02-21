SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after his ex-girlfriend was arrested for swindling him out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency and going on a hefty spending spree.

“I had great intentions with her. I loved her with all my heart. I treated her to the best that I could,” said Michael Anthony Bravo, theft victim.

Michael Anthony Bravo, the theft victim, scored big in the crypto market. He also thought that finding Maissa Jebali, a 22-year-old Tunisian native, back in June was a win in the love department.

“I always spoiled her with great dinners, you know whatever she wanted. Whenever she wanted to go shopping I provided. You know I provided for her, I paid her bills,” said Bravo.

But this relationship would head south.

A couple of weeks ago, Bravo fell asleep on his yacht and woke up to find that Jebali was gone, along with his American Express Credit Card and $850,000 in cryptocurrency.

“As soon as she transferred the TrumpCoin from my wallet into her wallet, she left within seven minutes,” said Bravo.

Bravo then hired, private investigator David Bolton, to track Jebali down.

7News spoke with Bolton, who said he believes Jebali isn’t naive and that she likely had ulterior motives when she embarked on a relationship with Bravo.

“I think this was a plan from day one. That she targeted my client. That she’s much more sophisticated than he gave her credit for. And for someone 22-year-old to have set all of this up this can’t be her first rodeo either,” said Bolton.

Bolton would eventually find Jebali in a Downtown Miami hotel on Valentine’s Day, where Miami Police confronted her and escorted from the hotel in handcuffs.

Investigators said she told them, “That loser is my ex boyfriend. He lets me use his credit card.”

Police said she also booked an Airbnb with Bravo’s card with a charge of $4,239.44.

She was arrested for grand theft and credit card fraud.

But the Bravo’s problems didn’t end there.

After appearing in court, the Tunisian native was handed over to immigration officials, the problem with the hand-off is that she has the key to a crypto wallet that holds Bravo’s money.

“And that’s what put us in a bind with immigration at this point. And certainly we don’t want her to be deported until she goes before a judge and before our client is made whole,” said Bolton.

Bolton said he’s working with Congressman Carlos Gimenez and the State’s Attorney’s Office to try and keep Jebali in the United States until they get Bravo’s money back.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.