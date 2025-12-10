MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man who attacked a teacher near a Jewish day school in Miami Beach, police sources said.

According to police sources, the subject approached the victim on Tuesday after she parked her vehicle down the street from the Lehrman Community Day School, located along the 500 block of 77th Street.

As she began to walk toward the school, police sources said, the subject came up to her, spat in her face and called her a “dirty Jew.”

Police sources said the perpetrator slapped the teacher on the left side of the head before he snatched her cellphone from her hand and threw it to the ground repeatedly, causing it to shatter.

Police sources said said the victim ran toward the school, where a co-worker contacted police. Officers responded shortly after and saturated the area with the assistance of park rangers. In addition, a drone operator and undercover detectives canvassed the area in search of the subject.

Despite the massive response, the subject was not located, and no arrest was made.

Detectives responded to the school and spoke to the teacher. Sources said she told them that she was wearing a necklace with a star of David at the time of the incident.

Police continue to investigate this mugging.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.