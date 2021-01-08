Man shot while robbing Brinks truck in North Miami Beach, flees with $20K

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating after, police said, a man was shot while robbing a Brinks truck in North Miami Beach but was still able to flee the scene with about $20,000 in cash.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the incident at a shopping center near 147th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject walked up to the truck, as it was parked next to a Wells Fargo cash distribution box. The robber approached the driver as they were either loading or unloading the trucks and pepper-sprayed them.

During the robbery, officials said, the subject was shot twice in the chest area but was still able to get away in a bright blue Honda.

Cameras captured shell casings on the ground, as North Miami Beach Police officers comb the scene for clues.

FBI agents have since responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.