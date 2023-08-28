NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are actively seeking information about a shooter after a disturbing incident unfolded near Northeast Second Avenue and 122nd Street, Sunday night.

Police officers responded to the scene where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Law enforcement officers initiated a search for the perpetrator who fled the scene.

Details surrounding the motive for the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.