HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man involved in a road rage shooting has died as a result of his injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, Wednesday.

Police officers responded to the area and identified the man shot as 60-year-old Juan Alberto Rocha Marrero.

He was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where, it was announced Thursday morning, that he passed away due to his injuries.

Officials said the road rage incident was instigated by Marrero when he blocked another driver and exited his vehicle.

Marrero confronted the person in the car he blocked and that was when the shooting ensued.

According to Hialeah Police, the person who fired the shots acted within Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

No charges have been made against the shooter and they are fully cooperating with police.

The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.