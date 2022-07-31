MIAMI (WSVN) - A man drove himself to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim told officers he was shot near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured shows Miami Police cruisers at the scene, as well as crime scene tape around the sidewalk near the InterContinental Miami Hotel.

The victim drive himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

Police have not provided details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

