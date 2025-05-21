MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a incident in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood after a man, attempting to confront suspects allegedly breaking into his vehicle, was shot and hospitalized.

Police responded to the scene on Southwest Eighth Street and 13th Avenue around 2:00 a.m., Wednesday.

“[…] A call came in about a broken window on the complainant’s vehicle. The guy left chasing the subject in a black KIA; when he came back, he was shot in the arm,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

According to initial reports, the man followed the group of two or three men he believes broke into his vehicle and shattered its windows.

“The incident happened in front of the Navarro parking lot. Two males. When he approached them, the subject shot him about three times; one of them struck the car, and one of them struck him,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

A 7News camera captured the black KIA with a bullet hole through its windshield.

7News was on the scene when the man arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. There was a bandage around his left armpit area, and he appeared to be alert and talking with paramedics.

It’s unclear if police have been able to locate the alleged shooters.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.