MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a road rage incident in Miami Gardens that left a man dead.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units on Saturday responded to a call on the 2000 block of Northwest 175th Street.

Responding officers arrived to find a the victim inside a gray Honda Civic suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The subject remained at the scene and was taken into custody

Detectives are still looking into the cause of the shooting. As of Sunday afternoon, they have yet to release the name of the victim.

