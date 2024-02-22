NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed during an argument with his father in a Northwest Miami-Dade home, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a domestic dispute along the 19000 block of West Lake Drive in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the family was inside the house when the father and his son started arguing. It remains unclear what the argument was about.

“Right now, we have everyone who was involved in this situation. They are with officers, and we’re working to figure out exactly the timeline of how all of this occurred,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Detectives said the father is in his 60s, while the son was in his mid-40s.

During the argument, investigators said, a gun was brought out and the son was shot.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Aventura Hospital, where succumbed to his injuries.

Police have detained both parents as they figure out whether the gun went off during the fight or whether the father purposely shot his son.

Detectives said it remains unclear who produced the firearm.

No charges have been filed.

Police continue to investigate.

