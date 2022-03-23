SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a townhouse complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that, they said, has left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along Southwest 80th Street and 147th Avenue in the Kendall Lakes neighborhood, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

“The preliminary information that we received was that there was a shot that was heard, and once our units arrived is when they discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said a 43-year-old man was gunned down outside his apartment.

He was walking from his car when someone ran up and shot him, police said.

“Had just arrived from running some errands, got out of his vehicle, and as he was walking towards his apartment, apparently an unknown subject approached, a gunshot was heard, he was struck and then the individual fled,” Zabaleta said.

7Skyforce hovered above the body covered with a yellow tarp in a courtyard at the complex, as police cruisers were seen parked nearby.

Officials believe this shooting may have been part of a robbery.

Neighbors said the shooting has shaken their community.

“This is, like, something scary, because we don’t really hear about anything like this happening at our neighborhood,” one woman said. “It’s very calm.”

“I never seen something like this happening in the neighborhood,” one man said. “I never see that.”

Police said the victim is survived by a wife and a young child.

Officers cordoned off a small parking area in front of a building near where the body was found, as they investigated.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

