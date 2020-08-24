Man shot by cops in SW Miami-Dade was not holding machete, homeowner says

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman upset over a police-involved shooting in front of her Southwest Miami-Dade home said the alleged subject was not wielding a machete like investigators claim.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers were forced to open fire on a man accused of threatening neighbors near Southwest 126th Avenue and 109th Terrace last Friday.

Detectives said the subject refused to put down his machete when asked several times.

But a homeowner whose surveillance camera captured the takedown, is telling a different story.

“I never saw him walking around with a machete,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified. “He was on his property standing on the sidewalk, walking on the grass area. I did not see him hit the car. I did not see him cross the street or approach them with a machete at no given time.”

Paramedics transported the subject to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in stable condition.

Charges against him remain pending.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

