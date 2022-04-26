NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police are searching for a shooter who ambushed a man working at barbershop.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units units arrived to a barbershop in the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway.

The victim suffered two gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s wife identified him as 44-year-old Daniel Jijuste, who remains at the hospital Tuesday. She said he has worked as a barber for three years.

According to the victim’s wife, off camera, she was told by a witness a man walked into the barbershop, where Jijuste was alone, and the unknown gunman fired at Jijuste before fleeing the scene.

Neighbors said they heard several shots.

“It was a very scary thing to see,” said Edgar Cordero. “At first, I heard two, and then there were like five more after that, and I saw two Black gentlemen running around. One of them was like running away from the other guy, and then at that point I realized one of them was running because he was getting shot at, and the other one was trying to shoot him, you know.”

Neighbors also said they saw a dark-colored Sedan drive off.

“After that, the guy who was shooting, he got into a black car, like a brand new car, you know, and he ran away,” said Codero.

Surveillance cameras in the strip mall captured a car driving away with its lights of.

Soon after, police arrived.

The search is still on for the suspect.

“It’s very sad, you know,” said Cordero.

Police have gained surveillance footage from other cameras in the area, which may help with the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

