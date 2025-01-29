NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert notifying them about a shooting at a Mobil gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street.

There police found a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was rushed to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

7Skyforce above the scene, as officers blocked off an portion of the gas station and canvased the area for evidence.

Police were seen entering a nearby restaurant called Bar Cafeteria La Malquerida which is located south of the gas station.

Officials blocked off the entrance with crime scene tape, indicating that this is possibly a second scene.

Police said no arrest have been made at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

