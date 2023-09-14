MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, a young man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 18367 NW 27th Ave., Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the victim was inside a car that crashed.

According to Miami Gardens Police, they received a call at around 2:07 p.m, regarding shots that were fired. Once they arrived at the scene, they found a young adult male who was inside a dark SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim appeared to be leaving a parking spot when two subjects fired multiple shots at him. The victim was mortally wounded and crashed their vehicle into a parked car.

“We just heard a bunch of gunshots, so me and my manager came outside to see what was going on,” a witness said. “People running through the parking lot and everybody is just trying to get cover. We just heard probably over 40 to 50 shots. Just in here working, in broad daylight, you weren’t thinking that anybody would get shot up in the middle of a busy parking lot.”

MDFR attempted to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for the subjects who left the scene in a white sedan.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.