FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was killed in Florida City after shots were fired while he was trying to break up a fight between two girls.

Florida City Police arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 14th Street and First Court, Tuesday evening.

A video posted on Instagram captured the girls fighting on a school bus. They then got off the bus and continued fighting on the street.

As they continued to fight, two men, including the victim, tried to break it up when the shots were fired. One of the men who tried to break up the fight is believed to be the father of one of the girls.

According to police, when officers were at the scene, they did not find the victim. The victim arrived at Homestead Hospital with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma for surgery.

The victim, police said, died during surgery.

Their identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the homicide investigation.

