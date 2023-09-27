MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police responded to a department store after two people were killed following a shooting, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. when initial reports indicated that a male suspect shot the store manager inside the Big Lots store at 5580 NW 167th St.

Police said the assailant first targeted the woman inside the store before stepping outside and turning the weapon on himself. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced them both dead at the scene, officials said.

Javier Rosello, an eyewitness to the events, recounted the chilling scene.

“I see him dropping to the floor, but I thought someone had killed him, but it’s not. The result is he killed himself and he killed someone in there,” he said.

He added that police arrived around 20 minutes after the shootings, as several employees remained inside the store, grappling with the terrifying ordeal.

“All the ladies at the registers, they are with the police, they are terrified … so he killed maybe one or two, and those ladies got crazy and ran out, that’s all I see,” Rosello added.

As police continue their investigation into this incident, they have yet to release the identity of the victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.