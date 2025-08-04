NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot his neighbor’s dog after witnessing it attack his dog in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment building in the 5185 NW 29th Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m., Monday, following reports of the shooting.

According to MDSO, the man fired at the neighbor’s dog, striking it, after seeing it attack his pet.

Witnesses told 7News they heard a heated argument in the hallway followed by a gunshot. When they checked, they found the neighbor’s dog appeared to be deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet disclosed whether any charges have been filed.

