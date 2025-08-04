NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot his neighbor’s dog after witnessing it attack his dog in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an apartment building in the 5000 block of NW 29th Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m., Monday, following reports of the shooting.

According to MDSO, the man fired at the neighbor’s dog, striking it, after seeing it attack his pet.

The man’s wife, Teresa Morley, recounted the horrifying moments when, she said, her husband was forced to shoot and kill the neighbor’s dog.

“He got his gun and shot it. He had no choice,” she said.

Speaking to 7News on Monday, Morley said she and her husband were playing with their pooch in the hallway when suddenly, their neighbor’s alleged pit bull ran out into the hallway and viciously attacked their puppy.

“My husband shot him. What else was he gonna do? Let the dog live [while he’s] biting my dog? No. That’s not gonna happen,” she said.

She added the couple tried everything to save their pet.

“My husband tried to get him off and the other guy tried to get him off too, the owner. My husband broke our kitchen chair trying to get him off and he wouldn’t get off,” said Morley.

The man who shot the neighbor’s dog said it was biting at his puppy’s neck and left him no choice.

“I tried for 10 minutes, 10 minutes to take the pit bull off my dog and it wouldn’t let him go,” he said.

Witnesses told 7News they heard a heated argument in the hallway followed by a gunshot. When they checked, they found the neighbor’s dog appeared to be deceased.

Video taken by neighbors captured the moments following the fatal shot.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” yelled a man on camera.

Neighbors called the incident a nightmare, but nothing more than a horrible accident.

“I believe in my heart, it was honestly an accident. In my heart,” said Jamaree Barnes.

Morley said she also got bitten by the neighbor’s dog and was headed to the hospital to get a tetanus shot.

The couple added they are incredibly saddened by the incident and that the owner of the deceased dog is remorseful over what occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

