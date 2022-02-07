MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge a day after, police said, he refused to go down without a fight during a traffic stop in Miami Beach involving a stolen Tesla.

Nathan Felle appeared in bond court on Sunday. The 30-year-old faces a list of charges including grand theft and resisting arrest with violence.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the area of 23rd Street and Collins Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Saturday after, investigators said, the suspect stole the Tesla and was seen driving recklessly.

Cellphone video captured Felle being combative with officers after he was pulled over. Officers are seen pulling him out of the Tesla.

Investigators said officers were forced to deploy a Taser after Felle tried to hit them.

He was placed under arrest shortly after.

