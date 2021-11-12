MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who led police on a foot chase across downtown Miami before he was shocked with a Taser faces a list of charges.

James Charles-Antoine is being held with no bond. He faces several charges, including robbery and aggravated battery.

Investigators said the chaotic chain of events began as a shoplifting call at a CVS Pharmacy near Northeast Eighth Street and Second Avenue.

Police said Charles-Antoine was armed with a knife when he tried to abduct a woman.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her foreheard when he pushed her to the ground and took off running.

Cellphone video captured the suspect as he tried to outrun several officers along Biscayne Boulevard in front of FTX Arena.

As Charles-Antoine ran in and out of traffic, an officer deployed their Taser, bringing the chase to an end.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.