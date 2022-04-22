MIAMI (WSVN) - A young South Florida man is set to achieve a major milestone this weekend, as he prepares to take over the family business and follow in his adopted father’s footsteps.

John Schreiber opened the Schreiber Pain Relief Institute of South Miami in 1994, and he will soon hand over his practice to his adopted son, Andrew.

“He’s been doing this for 38 years, and he’s a master at it, and I want to be just like him,” said Andrew.

His father does it without ever laying eyes on his patients. John is completely blind.

“My wife is also blind, and she comes into the office just giggling with this pure joy,” said John. “She says, ‘Come and feel what I have,’ and it’s this little bundle on her arms.”

John and his wife Lourdes took Andrew in when he was just a baby.

“I was just 2 days old when they took me into the foster home. They didn’t adopt me until I was 2 years old,” said Andrew. “I would say my fondest memory of when I was little was them adopting my brother, who is my biological brother.”

The pair raised their biological daughter and two adopted sons, encouraging each of them to chart their own path.

For Andrew, his passion was baseball.

“I played baseball my whole life. I was a pitcher, and my dad always worked on me and gave me massages, and I never had an injury because of all the work that’s been done on me,” said Andrew. “My dad worked on all these professional athletes and helped them get better at their game. That was something that when I got older, I know I wanted to do.”

“He said, ‘Dad, what do you think if I go to massage school?'” said John.

On Saturday, Andrew will graduate from Miami Dade College alongside 3,000 of his classmates.

The 23-year-old is receiving a license in massage therapy.

“It was awesome, because it changed our conversation,” said John. “He would pick me up from work and go, ‘Oh, dad I’m learning about the anatomy of the skeleton.'”

Andrew said he is excited for graduation and looking forward to working in the family business.

“My family is everything to me. Nothing means more then my family to me,” said Andrew. “I do everything for my mom and dad. Whatever they need, because they’re both disabled, I do it in a heartbeat, because they gave me a beautiful life.”

