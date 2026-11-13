MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly one year after the death of a beloved woman, a man accused of driving under the influence and killing her came face-to-face with her grieving mother in court on Friday.

Just moments before 21-year-old Dayron Ramirez-Mesa learned his sentence, the mother of 40-year-old victim Dayana Abreua Perez offered her forgiveness.

“I hope what happened is a lesson for you,” she said through a Spanish translator while clutching a picture of her daughter. “I do forgive you.”

The fatal incident occurred in December 2025 in Miami-Dade’s Kendall neighborhood.

Investigators say Ramirez-Mesa was driving drunk behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck just after 8 a.m. near Southwest 122nd Avenue and 56th Street.

The man reportedly sped through a red light at 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, striking and killing Perez.

“No sentence can undo what you did,” Mari Elyse Diaz, a cousin of the deceased, said. “One day, you’ll go home, but Dayana will never come home, and that is a reality you created.”

Despite Diaz’s pain, she chose to forgive Ramirez-Mesa, too.

“You destroyed our family, but I don’t hold hatred in my heart towards you as I forgive you,” said Diaz. “But forgiveness does not erase what you did. You made a series of choices that killed Dayana.”

Ramirez-Mesa addressed the victim’s family directly on Friday, expressing his regret.

“I wouldn’t have ever wanted for that accident to happen for the life of Dayana,” he said through a Spanish translator.

A judge sentenced Ramirez-Mesa to 6.5 years in state prison followed by 8.5 years on probation.

Ramirez-Mesa’s defense attorney said his client and his family are affected by the crash as well.

“My client, I can tell you this is eating him alive, and his family too,” said Ramirez-Mesa’s defense attorney. “They’re two good families that were ruined by this.”

The judge also revoked Ramirez-Mesa’s driver’s license and ordered him to pay $200 to a victim’s compensation fund yearly on the anniversary of Perez’s death.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox