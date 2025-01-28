MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was sentenced Monday in a deadly high-speed drive case.

Alejandro Hall was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of reckless vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

Hall was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini on the 79th Street Causeway when he hit another car, which ejected the victim inside.

Thirty-nine-year-old Juan Andres Da Costa Berruti died at the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.