MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was detained after he was spotted standing on top of a moving Metrorail car in Miami.

The incident happened near the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station, Saturday afternoon.

Only in Dade posted video of the man on Instagram.

Miami-Dade Police said the man was detained and taken to a hospital for an involuntary medical evaluation.

