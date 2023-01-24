SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was recorded punching a soccer referee and kicking another in the head in Southwest Miami-Dade has turned himself in.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon self-surrendered Tuesday morning and has been charged with multiple counts of battery.

Video of the soccer scuffle went viral on Jan. 8 during an adult soccer match at Kendall Soccer Park in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.

An attorney for the referee who was punched previously told 7News his client initially gave Rolon a warning after he became aggressive and began threatening members of the opposing team.

As the game went on, attorney Andres Vidales said, Rolon became even more aggressive and began hurling profanities at the referees.

When the referees tried to eject the player, the situation became physical.

Cell phone video showed his client being punched in the head. Shortly after, Rolon was seen on video kicking the second referee, identified as 44-year-old Yerly Briceño, as he lay on the ground.

During a previous interview with 7News, Vidales said Briceño was suffering from psychological trauma, along with injuries to his face and head.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.