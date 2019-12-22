Man seen on video hitting dog in South Beach arrested, charged with animal cruelty

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested and charged a man with animal cruelty after he was seen on a video circulating in social media repeatedly choking and punching a dog in South Beach.

According to the arrest form, a Miami Beach Police officer responded to a 911 call in reference to a subject trying to kill a dog near Ocean Drive and 13th Street, Sunday afternoon.

The officer arrived to find two men detaining the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Louis Sepulveda.

The report states witnesses told the officer that Sepulveda was trying to kill a black Labrador with a leash.

The video shows the suspect choking the dog, then yanking the animal to the ground. He is then seen continuing the choke the Labrador and dragging the canine across the pavement.

Moments later, witnesses rushed to the dog’s aid. Some were seen screaming and even crying.

Others stepped in to try and stop Sepulveda’s attack.

According to police, witnesses told officers the suspect was heard screaming that “the dog attacked him and he was going to kill the dog because he had it coming to him.”

Derrick Childrey, one of the men who came to the canine’s defense, told 7News in a phone interview that he’s vacationing in South Florida from Alabama. He said he spotted Sepulveda mistreating the dog and intervened.

Childrey said it took him about 10 seconds to separate the dog from the suspect, and police responded about eight minutes later.

Sepulveda is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Miami-Dade Animal Control took the dog to an animal care center to be checked out and are investigating the incident. Childrey said the animal was in good spirits.

