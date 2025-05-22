MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a man removing a large rolling toolbox with expensive tools from a Miami home.

According to City of Miami Police, the burglary occurred at a home near Southwest 32nd Avenue and 23rd Terrace, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment a man approached the home while smoking a cigarette. Moments later, he took the toolbox from the backyard.

Behind him, video shows at least two people waiting for him in a white pickup truck.

Officials said the tools are valued at about $4,000.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

