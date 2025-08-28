CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught on camera attacking a beloved duck on the campus of the University of Miami has promised to appear before a judge after the video caused an uproar among students.

Student Alexa Wood, who is part of a campus animal advocacy organization UPurr, described the video to 7News.

“The guy turns around and punts it, kicks it ,and the duck goes away,” she said.

Wood said the incident happened last week, and the video began to spread quickly among students on social media, Friday.

Coral Gables Police confirmed the man shown in that video attacking the duck has been given a promise to appear in court.

A promise to appear isn’t quite an arrest, but a formal notification ordering the man to appear in court to answer for charges in what’s being considered as a minor offense.

The beloved duck is normally seen wandering around campus and behaving friendly toward students, with many affectionately naming the bird Ivan.

Wood believes the man in the video may have been an employee on campus, claiming he appeared to be wearing an employee ID on his lanyard.

