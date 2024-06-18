NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place in North Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 153rd Street at around 3:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence in the area as they place down evidence markers.

Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood to piece together what unfolded in the area.

7News cameras caught the victim arriving at the hospital. The man is seen flexing his hand.

The victim’s condition is unclear.

