MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after an overnight altercation in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 10000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue following reports of gunfire, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a man apparently suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade Police, but they have yet to release more details on the incident and the man’s condition.

