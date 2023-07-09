NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital after an overnight altercation in Northwest Miami-Dade.

After reported gunfire in the area just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near the 10000 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after suffering from what appears to be a gunshot wound.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade Police but they have yet to release more details on the incident and the man’s condition.

