NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after a driver hit him and sped off.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Police said the driver hit a man and kept going.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition is unclear.

Traffic in the area is being diverted.

