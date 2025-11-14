OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after an auto shop in Opa-locka erupted in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 20th Avenue and 139th Street, at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from a warehouse. Inside the structure, they found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

After a fire attack from a dozen firefighters, they were able to knock down the flames.

Paramedics transported the 43-year-old patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with burns to both of his hands and the back of his calf. His condition is unknown.

7News cameras captured the victim being wheeled into the hospital with bandaged hands and legs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

