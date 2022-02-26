NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot by a robber while leaving a CVS pharmacy in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the business in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 118th Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the victim was walking in the parking lot of a pharmacy when he was approached by an armed male.

Police said the subject demanded the victim’s personal property before shooting him twice.

Detectives said the gunman fled with the victim’s belongings.

Paramedics transported the patient to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

