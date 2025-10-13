MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rail transportation has been brought to a halt after a Brightline train apparently collided with a man on a lawn mower in Miami Shores, sending the man to the hospital.

The apparent collision happened on the golf course at the Miami Shores Country Club, located at 10000 Biscayne Boulevard, at around 11 a.m. Monday.

Part of the train, as well as the mower, was damaged.

The man on the mower was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The extent of his injuries and current condition remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.