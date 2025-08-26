NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was reunited with the firefighters that saved his life in an emotional reunion.

Mike Ferrer an ICU nurse was clinging onto his life after a horrible accident on December 21, when firefighters in the nearby station rushed to save him, after totaling his car.

“As a first responder myself I just wanted to say thanks from the bottom of my heart, I’m here thanks to you guys and god,” Ferrer told the fire fighters.

The crash happened at Miami International Airport, just around the corner from Miami-Dade Fire Station 59, allowing them to get there quickly and save his life, in a situation where every second mattered.

“I was at a party for work and then the next thing I know I wake up in the hospital intubated,” said Ferrer.

“Hit a jersey barrier on the outside, went airborne about 40 yards and flew into the airport, and rolled his car,” said Lieutenant Rob Schaaf.

First responders has to use the jaws of life to pull him out and get him airlifted to the hospital.

Ferrer broke every major bone in his leg and was in the hospital for around a month, and still remains in physical therapy.

“It was a 50-50 chance that they were going to amputate,” said Ferrer.

Schaaf said it’s a miracle that Ferrer survived such a harsh crash, but sees it as a blessing that they got to meet him.

“There’s a lot of times you see a lot of loss, we see a lot of loss, so seeing a win, this is an amazing thing for him and for us, this is the fuel that makes our job worth doing,” said Schaaf.

Ferrer shared a shot of cafecito with his guardian angels, grateful and happy to be alive.

“Trying to figure out god’s plan because he has me here for a reason, I’m here standing talking to you guys because of them,” said Ferrer.

He also said he got clearance to return to work on light duty, so he gets to go back to saving lives with a whole new appreciation for his own.

