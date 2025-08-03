MIAMI (WSVN) - First responders raced to rescue a man after he fell into the water near the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a witness report of someone falling into the water at Maurice A. Ferré Park, Sunday morning.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade showed rescuers throwing a life preserver ring to the man, who is approximately 45 years old, before they sent in a diver.

It’s unclear how the man fell in.

Paramedics rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

