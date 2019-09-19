Man rescued from mangled school bus after serious crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been rescued from a school bus after being trapped inside for around 30 minutes following a serious crash in Miami.

7SkyForce HD was above the very active scene where City of Miami firefighters were hard at work using the Jaws of Life.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NW 12 Avenue is Closed between NW 62 and 71 Street due to an accident involving a school bus and a bump truck. (NO CHILDREN in the bus). Please avoid the area. PIO is on the scene and Media staging area is at NW 12 Ave and 69 Street. pic.twitter.com/UZXg1BOTt3 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 19, 2019

It happened near Miami Northwestern Senior High, in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street, before 7 a.m., Thursday.

Dozens of firefighters were huddled around the school bus which had extensive damage to the front-end and side door area.

Miami Police said the school bus crashed into a dump truck.

Officials confirmed no children were on board.

Just after 7 a.m., firefighters managed to pull out a man, presumably the driver or aide, before loading him into an ambulance.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Students who attend the nearby school were seen walking by the crash as they made their way to class.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as 12th Avenue has been completely shut down from 62nd Street to 71st Street.

