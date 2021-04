MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man after he fell off his dinghy near PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units picked up the boater near Dodge Island, south of the port, at around 6 p.m., Monday.

Crews used a rope to stop the propeller on the runaway boat.

The boater was treated for injuries he suffered while trying to stop the boat himself.

