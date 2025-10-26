MIAMI (WSVN) — A man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after falling into the Miami River, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. near 114 Southwest North River Drive. Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a person in the water.

According to witnesses, the man fell into the river, and bystanders tried to help him before he went under. The Miami Fire Rescue Dive Team deployed divers who located the victim within minutes.

He was pulled from the water and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding how the man fell remain under investigation.

