Man rescued after boat flips over near Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man after his boat overturned near the Rickenbacker Causeway off Biscayne Bay.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer shows a small boat going in circles, Monday afternoon.

Officials surrounded the vessel and managed to flip it back over and pull the man to safety.

The boat was later towed away.

It remains unclear what caused the boat to overturn.

