MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have responded to reports of a man who is allegedly pointing a rifle outside his condominium unit in South Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers were dispatched to the scene, located at 1200 West Avenue in Miami Beach, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Officers are currently attempting to make contact with the man.

SB traffic on West Ave from 11 St – 13 St is closed due to police activity. WB is restricted on 11 St – 13 St from Alton Ct. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/VYhlcjck9Y — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 6, 2024

Officers have shut down traffic on West Avenue from 11th to 13th streets has been closed, while westbound traffic from Alton Court between 11th and 13th streets is restricted due to the police activity.

Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

