SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was released from Jackson South Medical Center after being bit by a shark at Everglades National Park.

The man was fishing on his boat and told park rangers that when he went to release a fish into the water, a shark bit him on the hand.

Park rangers quickly responded to the scene, providing emergency medical treatment before transferring the man to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

7News cameras captured the man alert, with a hand wrapped in bandages and waving to cameras as he arrived to the hospital.

His name was not released but he has now been discharged from the hospital.

Officials said while shark bites are uncommon in the park, they recommend visitors exercise caution at all times.

