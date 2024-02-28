MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man previously accused of disturbing crimes while posing as an Uber driver appeared in bond court for fresh charges, including grand theft in the first degree and two counts of attempted kidnapping.

According to police, in January, a California tourist unknowingly entered 49-year-old Danny Maurad-Avecillas’ vehicle, thinking it was her Uber ride.

The next morning, she reportedly woke up naked in a Little Havana motel, disoriented, bruised and missing hundreds of dollars.

Despite having no recollection of the incident, investigators said they traced Maurad-Avecillas through credit card transactions made with the victim’s card.

Initially arrested last Thursday for fraudulent credit card charges, Maurad-Avecillas found himself back in police custody on Tuesday morning.

